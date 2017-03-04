Basketball St. Elizabeth 58, CR 36 By USA TODAY Sports March 4, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email St. Elizabeth’s Sarah Metz (21) looks for a pass to teammate Sha’Nia Davis (10) in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware against Caesar Rodney. St. Elizabeth’s Alexis Bromwell (32) reaches to block a shot by Caesar Rodney’s Alexis Reid (5) in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. St. Elizabeth’s Alexis Bromwell (32) looses control of the ball while being defeated by Caesar Rodney’s Alexis Reid (5) in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. Caesar Rodney’s Malaka Gillette (12) comes up with a loose ball in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware against St. Elizabeth. St. Elizabeth’s Alexis Bromwell (32) dribbles the ball down the court in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware against Caesar Rodney. St. Elizabeth’s Sarah Metz (21) tries to save the ball from going out of bounce in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware against Caesar Rodney. Caesar Rodney’s Alissa Haith (21) with the ball in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware against St. Elizabeth. Caesar Rodney’s Alissa Haith (21) falls down on the court after being fouled by St. Elizabeth’s Dymond Collins (23) in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. Caesar Rodney’s Alissa Haith (21) brings the ball down the court in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware against St. Elizabeth. Caesar Rodney’s Victoria Sebastian (2) dribbles the ball down the court while being pressured by St. Elizabeth’s Sarah Metz (21) in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. Caesar Rodney’s Zoe Scott (3) fights for a loose ball in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware against St. Elizabeth. St. Elizabeth’s Juliann McCarron (22) reaches to stop a shot by Caesar Rodney’s Brionna Brooks (20) in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. St. Elizabeth’s Sha’Nia Davis (10) looses control of the by while being guarded by Caesar Rodney’s Laynee Ford (42) in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. St. Elizabeth’s Alexis Lee (40) momentarily looses control of the ball in their win against Caesar Rodney in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. St. Elizabeth’s Alanna Speaks (30) passes the ball down the court in their win against Caesar Rodney in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. St. Elizabeth’s Alexis Bromwell (32) makes a long pass in their win against Caesar Rodney in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. St. Elizabeth’s Sha’Nia Davis (10) goes up for a layup in their win over Caesar Rodney in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. St. Elizabeth’s Alanna Speaks (30) and Caesar Rodney’s Destiny Johnson (30) battle for a loose ball in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. St. Elizabeth’s Juliann McCarron (22) dribbles the ball down the court in their win against Caesar Rodney in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware. St. Elizabeth’s Sarah Metz (21) tries to save the ball from going out of bounce in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware against Caesar Rodney. St. Elizabeth’s Alexis Bromwell (32) is fouled with .04 seconds to go in the third period in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware against Caesar Rodney. Caesar Rodney’s Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) comes down with a loose ball in the quarterfinals of DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the University of Delaware against St. Elizabeth. basketball, Delaware, Basketball, Caesar Rodney High School (Camden Wyoming DE), St. Elizabeth High School (Wilmington DE), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery St. Elizabeth scores last 11 points, thwarts Auks 49-42 Gallery Caesar Rodney girls zoom past Howard Gallery Raiders take control