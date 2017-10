St. Frances (Baltimore) defensive back Terrell Smith was voted the Super 25 Top Star for game Oct. 5-7.

Smith had a monster defensive game against McDonogh (Md.), picking off four passes and returning one 30 yards for a touchdown. St. Frances won, 28-0.

Smith is the seventh of the weekly winners and will be part of voting for Super 25 Top Star of the Season in December. Players are only eligible to be named the weekly Top Star once during the season.