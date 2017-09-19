St. Frances linemen Eyabi Anoma and Jaelyn Duncan land their Under Armour Game Jerseys

Eyabi Anoma and Jaelyn Duncan get to go against each other every day in practice, so it was fitting that the two standouts at St. Frances (Baltimore) were honored together Tuesday as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the Under Armour All-America Game.

Anoma, a 6-5, 235-pound senior uncommitted defensive end and Duncan, a 6-6, 301-pound offensive tackle who is committed to Maryland, are two reasons the Panthers are 3-0 and ranked No. 23 in the USA TODAY Super 25 football rankings going into their game Friday with Calvert Hall (Baltimore).

“It’s funny, we really go at each other rough in practice,” Anoma said. “But after practice, we’re really close.”

Duncan said the two have made each other better.

“Us working together has improved the both of us every day,” Duncan said. “He’s got great moves and he’s really quick.”

For his part, Anoma said that Duncan’s footwork and power make him difficult to get past.

“Jaelynn does a good job of sliding his feet,” Anoma said. “Most of the time, I try to beat him on an angle but Jaelynn has a really strong punch. With his punch, you either go back or you stop.”

The two will go against the nation’s best at the Under Armour All America Game scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and televised on ESPN2.

Because Under Armour is headquartered in Baltimore, the Orlando game was an easy choice for Anoma.

“I really like Under Armour stuff a lot, plus we live in an Under Armour state,” Anoma said. Duncan adds that it made sense for him to play alongside his teammates and other Maryland athletes playing in the game.

“I really like Under Armour a lot and I wanted to play in the game with a lot of my friends,” Duncan said.

This is their first season together as Duncan transferred in this year from Northern High (Owings, Md.). Anoma, who is listed by 247Sports as the No. 3 recruit in Maryland, recently tweeted that his recruitment is wide-open.

My college recruitment is wide open no silent commits over here — Eyabi Okie (@TherealEyabi) September 11, 2017

“I’m not one of those guys who’s going to release a list,” Anoma said. “I’m going to wait until the last day.”

Duncan, the No. 7 recruit in the state, committed to the Terrapins in June.

“I’m working on a few guys to get them to go to Maryland, including Eyabi,” he said.