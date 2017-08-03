St. Ignatius (Cleveland) No. 1 in preseason Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

St. Ignatius (Cleveland), owner of the nation’s longest winning streak, is No. 1 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Preseason Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

The Wildcats have won consecutive state championships and 59 straight games.

Boulder (Colo) starts at No. 2, followed by Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.), Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.), and Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.).

Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) starts at No. 6, followed by 7 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.), Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.), Conestoga (Berywn, Pa.), and Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.).

The second ten starts with New Rochelle (N.Y.), followed by Bradley-Bourbonnais Community (Ill.), George Washington (Charleston, W.V.), McMinnville (Ore.), and Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.).

Farmington (Conn.) comes in at No. 16, followed by Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.), Ramapo (Franklin, N.J.), La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.), and East Kentwood (Mich.).

Brentwood (N.Y.) is No. 21, then Trinity (Louisville), St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.), Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.), and Barrington (Ill.).

Rank School Prev. W-L-T 1 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 1 21-0-2 2 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 2 20-0-0 3 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) NR 12-5-1 4 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 7 18-3-2 5 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 6 16-1-1 6 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 3 28-0-0 7 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 4 24-0-0 8 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 9 23-0-0 9 Conestoga (Berywn, Pa.) 10 25-1-0 10 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 18 19-4-1 11 New Rochelle (New Rochelle, N.Y.) 25 14-5-2 12 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community (Bradley, Ill.) RV 25-1-0 13 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 11 23-0-1 14 McMinnville (McMinnville, Ore.) RV 17-1-1 15 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 13 20-1-3 16 Farmington (Farmington, Conn.) 16 18-2-1 17 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 19 28-2-1 18 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 17 22-0-0 19 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 21 18-2-1 20 East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) RV 13-2-4 21 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) NR 16-0-2 22 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) NR 17-1-3 23 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 20 22-1-1 24 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 22 16-0-2 25 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) NR 22-4-1

*Record shown is the team’s final 2016 record.

Also receiving votes: West Chester Henderson (West Chester, Pa.), Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.), St. Charles (Columbus, Ohio), Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.), Bangor (Bangor, Maine), Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.), Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.), Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.), Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.), Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.), Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.), Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.), Daniel Hand (Madison, Conn.), Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.), Dodge City (Dodge City, Kan.), Coronado (Las Vegas, Nev.)