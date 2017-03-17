VIDEO: Ohio hockey state semifinal goes 3 three exciting OTs

Dramatic hockey nailbiters are part of the playoffs at every level. High school hockey is no exception.

St. Ignatius (Cleveland) needed three overtimes to beat University School, 4-3, in the state semifinals. But from there, the Wildcats beat St. Francis de Sales (Toledo), 5-1, to repeat as Ohio state champions. It is their third title in four years.

St. Ignatius finished at 30-7-2.

“It’s hard to go back-to-back,” St. Ignatius coach Pat O’Rourke told Cleveland.com. “Sometimes we talk about our program history and how 15 years ago we weren’t even in the top 20 in the city of Cleveland. So we built it and it has come a long way. But I can tell you one thing: I didn’t score any goals or stop any, it is all these guys. It’s awesome and I love them.”