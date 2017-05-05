St. John Bosco (Calif.) has state title rings that are just as shiny as Alabama's 2015 national rings

Champions get rings. It’s an entitlement that comes with playing sports at any varsity level, be it scholastic, collegiate or professional. In some cases they’re funded by professional athletes or well-endowed alumni.

And, in at least one case, a scholastic ring even outshines a national championship edition from Alabama.

You know you're big time when your State championship 💍 is just as lit as Bama's natty. @boscofootball just changed the game. #BlingSeason👀👀 pic.twitter.com/YWQCU2rcMj — James Hernandez (@jhern81) May 4, 2017

The photo you see above compares the new state title rings for St. John Bosco High in California with the national title rings provided by Alabama following the program’s 2015-16 triumph. To say that the Bosco ring holds up compared to the more well known Alabama jewelry is an understatement.

It goes without saying that we don’t know whether actual gemstones were used in either ring, or the quality of other materials involved in the rings’ manufacturing.

What we do know is St. John Bosco knows how to celebrate a championship season. It’ll be hard to miss their champion players, no matter where they roam.