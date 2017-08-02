St. John Bosco (Calif.) opens season atop Super 25 Computer football rankings

For the second consecutive season, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) will open the season atop the Super 25 Computer football rankings.

The Braves, who open the season No. 3 in the Super 25 expert rankings, are led by QB Re-al Mitchell and a stout defense, which includes two UCLA commits and an Ohio State commit in the secondary.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 1 in the expert rankings, will start the season No. 2 in the computer rankings, followed by three-time defending Super 25 champions, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. As teams play more games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.

After Gorman comes Centennial (Corona, Calif.), with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) rounding out the top 5.