St. John Bosco (Calif.) QB Re-al Mitchell narrows recruiting list

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) quarterback Re-al Mitchell announced his final eight, while noting four other schools of interest that he does not have an offer from.

Unlike many players, he listed the school in order of preference with Iowa State at the top. He recently visited the campus.

Mitchell, in his first year as the starting quarterback, led Bosco to a 13-2 record and No. 6 in the final Super 25 Expert rankings.

Mitchell, who is nearly 6 foot and 185 pounds, is planning to make his announcement on May 1. He has a number of unofficial visits scheduled before then, however.