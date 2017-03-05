St. Johns' Bret Fedewa caps off perfect season with state title

AUBURN HILLS – The streak continued with Bret Fedewa’s state title at 152 pounds in Division 2.

The St. Johns’ senior kept alive the nine-year streak of no less than one state champion from the Redwings’ storied program.

“I just wanted to continue that, I didn’t want to see that die,” Fedewa said of the streak after defeating Dustin Gross of Dearborn Heights Annapolis, 7-4. “I want it to continue next year, next year, the year after that.”

Both wrestlers came in undefeated, Fedewa with 52 wins and Gross with 56.

“Just toughness and hard work,” Fedewa said was the difference in his mind. “You’ve got to wear them down. Got my body prepared, my mind prepared. I was just ready to go out there and win it, focus.”

Eaton Rapids earned another state championship on the back of Austin O’Hearon’s double-overtime win against previously-undefeated Alec Rees of Sparta at 145 pounds.

“Just trying to win,” O’Hearon uttered between deep breaths soon after walking off the mat. “I’ve been real nervous all day. Feeling sick and everything. I knew I was going to win, I just didn’t think it would take double overtime and have it that close.”

O’Hearon said the key winning move was a 360 smash, which scored a reversal.

Also in Division 2, DeWitt senior Lucas McFarland won a state championship at 160 pounds by defeating Dylan Terrance of Flint Kearsley, 6-5. McFarland finished 54-2 for the season while earning a major decision and a pin in the finals’ bracket.

Division 1



Kolin Leyrer of Holt brought home the only mid-Michigan title in Division 1 by winning the state championship at 160 pounds with a 6-4 victory over William Marano of Dearborn Edsel Ford. Leyrer earned a pin in just 57 seconds in the opening match Thursday, then rolled out three decisions by a combined score of 19-10 to earn the state championship.

Division 2

Charlotte’s Chris Fauson was the runner-up in Division 2 at 130 pounds, losing by pin to Tecumseh’s Drew Partin in 3:50. Also a runner-up was St. Johns’ Trent Lashuay, who fell to Parma Western’s Luke Raczkowski 22-9 in a major decision.

Division 3

Returning state champ Cash Thompson of Lakewood was upset by No. 3 seed Collin Lieber of Lexington-Crosswell, 4-3, at 171 pounds. Thompson said the day prior that Lieber would be tough, after placing second, third and second his first three years coming to the Palace.

“I’m happy with how I did overall,” Thompson said while waiting for his runner-up medal. “That finals match was great. Collin’s a really good wrestler. It’s one of those deals where it could go either way. Today was his day, tomorrow could be my day. He wrestled great.”

Lakewood’s Luke Tromp joined his teammate as a runner-up, losing to Lake Fenton’s Trent Hillger via technical fall, 15-0.

Perry’s Anthony Gallagher was also a runner-up in 112 in Division 3, losing an 8-3 decision to Essexville Garber’s Mitchel Christensen.

Division 4

Carson City-Crystal had two wrestlers in the championship round: Jamison Ward finished runner-up at 103 pounds, as did Braxton Seida at 140 pounds, falling to Sean O`Hearon of Springport via technical fall, 26-11.

Jonathan Stid of Dansville earned state runner-up at 160 pounds.