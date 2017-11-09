USA Today Sports

St. John's Brown, Jefferson, Okechukwu get Under Armour jerseys

D.J. Brown, Joshua Jefferson, and Caleb Okechukwu have helped propel St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) to one of its best football seasons and on Wednesday, the three donned their jerseys for the Under Armour All-American Game as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Caleb Okechukwu’s father, Chuck, being presented with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

St. John’s is 7-2 and No. 16 in the Super 25 and plays Saturday vs. DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Semifinal.

D.J. Brown’s mother, Chimene, being presented the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

Brown, a 6-1, 173-pound safety, is a Virginia commit. The 6-3, 247-pound Okechukwu, rated the No. 94 senior defensive end by ESPN and Jefferson, a 6-2, 291-pound center, have not announced college choices.

Joshua Jefferson’s parents, Allison and Anthony, receive American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

 

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

