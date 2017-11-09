St. John's Brown, Jefferson, Okechukwu get Under Armour jerseys

D.J. Brown, Joshua Jefferson, and Caleb Okechukwu have helped propel St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) to one of its best football seasons and on Wednesday, the three donned their jerseys for the Under Armour All-American Game as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

St. John’s is 7-2 and No. 16 in the Super 25 and plays Saturday vs. DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Semifinal.

Brown, a 6-1, 173-pound safety, is a Virginia commit. The 6-3, 247-pound Okechukwu, rated the No. 94 senior defensive end by ESPN and Jefferson, a 6-2, 291-pound center, have not announced college choices.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.