St. Johns, Carson City-Crystal No. 3 seeds for wrestling finals

The St. Johns and Carson City-Crystal wrestling teams are both seeded No. 3 for the final stages of the team state tournament.

St. Johns is the No. 3 seed in Division 2 and Carson City-Crystal is No. 3 in Division 4 to lead four Lansing area wrestling squads still alive in the team state tournament.

Lakewood is seeded No. 6 in Division 3 and DeWitt is No. 7 in Division 2 round out the other teams that will be competing at Central Michigan University’s McGuirk Arena.

St. Johns (25-1) will face Niles and DeWitt (30-4) will take on Warren Woods Tower in Division 2 quarterfinals Friday.

Lakewood (29-6) will face Remus Chippewa Hills in a Division 3 quarterfinal, while Carson City-Crystal (29-8) will open the team finals against New Lothrop.

