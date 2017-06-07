Report: St. John's College coach Sean McAloon will become new head coach at IMG Academy

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) has found its new boys’ basketball coach in St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) coach Sean McAloon, according to The Washington Post.

Vince Walden left his position as head coach of the Ascenders in April to take an assistant coaching job at Arkansas State.

IMG’s co-managing director Greg Phillips did not immediately return a message from USA TODAY High School Sports.

McAloon, who had been the head coach at St. John’s since 2012, led the Cadets to a 25-10 record this past season. The Cadets won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference in 2015.

If his roster stays intact, McAloon will inherit one of the top frontcourt’s in the country with Emmitt Williams, who is ranked No. 7 overall in the ESPN 60, and Silvio De Sousa, who is ranked 20, patrolling the paint.

Both have been dominant on the Nike EYBL and the Under Armour Association circuits this season.

The Ascenders fell in the quarterfinals of the DICK’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals in April and finished 26-2 overall.

They checked in at No. 11 in the final USA Today Super 25 rankings.

