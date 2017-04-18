St. John's Country Day (Fla.) finishes as No. 1 in Super 25 winter girls soccer rankings

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) has finished as the national champion in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for spring girls soccer.

The team finished 25-0 and won its sixth consecutive Florida girls soccer state championship with a 2-0 victory against Lakeland Christian in the Class 1A final.

Only St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) has won more consecutive state titles with seven from 1993 to ’99.

The win was No. 44 in a row for the program and equaled a school record with 57 consecutive games without a loss.

Juniperro Serra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) finished at No. 2 with a 25-1-3 mark after winning the CIF Southern California Regional Division I championship after taking the Southern Section crown.

Highland Park (Texas), which finished 27-0, surged from No. 8 in the previous rankings to close at No. 3. Highland Park won the state 5A title after losing in the state final in 6A each of the last two years.

Oveido (Fla.) completed the school’s first unbeaten season, going 22-0-1 and winning the state 5A title. Oveido moves up a spot to No. 4 in the final Super 25.

Moorpark (Calif.) comes in at No. 5 after winning the CIF Southern California Regional Division II title after taking the Southern Section championship.

Seven states play winter girls soccer (in alphabetical order): Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.