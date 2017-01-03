St. John's Country Day (Fla.) is No. 1 in Super 25 winter girls soccer rankings

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) opens 2017 in the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for winter girls soccer.

St. John’s is off to a 15-0 start and is led by a pair of juniors: Florida State commit Kirsten Pavlisko and LSU commit Abbey Newton. The Spartans, ranked No. 2 in the most recent rankings, have outscored the opposition 82-6 thus far and opened the season with five consecutive shutouts. They take a three-game shutout streak into their first game of the new year on Friday against Oak Hill (Gainesville, Fla.).

Desert Vista (Phoenix), which was unranked previously, is off to an 13-1-0 start and is ranked No. 2. Desert Vista is the defending 6A state champions in Arizona.

Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) is ranked No. 3 with the season set to begin in Texas this week.

Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.), ranked No. 1 in the preseason, is No. 4.

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) is No. 5 and is off to a 15-0 start.

Seven states play in the winter season (listed in alphabetical order): Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.