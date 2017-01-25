St. John’s Country Day (Fla.) remains No. 1 in Super 25 winter girls soccer rankings

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) finished a perfect regular season and has already posted two shutouts in the playoffs to remain No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for winter girls soccer.

Next up is Rocky Bayou Christian (Niceville) on Thursday.

RELATED: Full Super 25 girls soccer rankings

St John’s is not lost in its last 52 matches and is hoping to win its sixth consecutive FHSAA state title. The state record is seven set by St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) from 1993 to ‘99.

Carroll (Southlake, Texas) moves up to No. 2 and is off to a 6-0 start, including three wins at the Governor’s Cup.

Junipero Serra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), is No. 3 and enters the week on a nine-game unbeaten streak. The team’s lone loss came to Santa Margarita early in the season but Serra bounced for a 2-0 win Jan. 12.

Coppell (Texas) moves into the rankings at No. 4. Coppell has outscored its seven opponents by a 15-0 margin.

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) remains at No. 5 and is into the postseason with a game against Mourning (North Miami) on Thursday. Heritage beat Mourning 9-0 in the season opener.

Seven states play winter soccer (in alphabetical order): Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.