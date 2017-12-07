St. John's Country Day No. 1 in preseason Super 25 girls winter soccer rankings

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) finds itself in a familiar spot: sitting atop the USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Winter Girls Soccer Rankings.

The Spartans have won six consecutive Florida 1A state titles, and were last year’s Super 25 national champs. They’ve won 44 consecutive games and haven’t lost in 57 straight.

St. John’s finished last season 21-0-0.

JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) comes in at No. 2, followed by Highland Park (Dallas) is No. 3.

Seven states play winter girls soccer (in alphabetical order): Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.