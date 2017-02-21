St. John's Country Day remains atop Super 25 winter girls soccer rankings

Coming off its sixth consecutive Florida state title, St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park) remains No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for winter girls soccer.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

While St. John’s Country Day’s season is complete, action is continuing in other states so the final Super 25 won’t be released until all seven states that play winter soccer are complete.

St. John’s beat Lakeland Christian, 2-0, in the Class 1A final for win No. 44. The program has equaled a school record with 57 consecutive games without a loss.

Only St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) has won more consecutive Florida state titles with seven from 1993 to ’99.

Southlake Carroll (Texas) remains No. 2 despite playing to a scoreless tie against Byron Nelson (Trophy Club).

Out West, Juniperro Serra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) stays at No. 3, heading into a Southern Section second-round playoff game against Los Osos on Tuesday. Serra beat Dana Hills 4-1 in the first round.

Coppell (Texas) remains unscored upon in its 13 victories and is No. 4.

The two newcomers are Merritt Island (Fla.) and Oxford (Miss.).

Merritt Island, ranked No. 9, finished its season at 20-0-1 and won the program’s second state title since 2010. Merritt Island beat Stanton (Jacksonville) 4-2 on penalty kicks for a 1-0 victory in the 3A final.

Oxford finished 19-0 and won the Mississippi 5A state title. The team allowed a total of 12 goals on the season and posted a shutout against West Harrison (Gulfport) in the state final.