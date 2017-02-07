St. John’s Country Day remains No. 1 in Super 25 winter girls soccer

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) remains No. 1 in the USA TODAY High School Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for winter girls soccer as it moves through the state 1A tournament in Florida.

The Spartans are 21-0 and face Evangelical Christian (Fort Myers, Fla.) on Friday in the state semifinals. The winner advances to the Feb. 15 state title game.

RELATED: Super 25 Winter Girls Soccer

Southlake Carroll (Texas) remained No. 2 and is coming off a dominating 5-1 victory against defending state champion Flower Mound.

Juniperro Serra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) is 14-1-2 and stays at No. 3, followed by Coppell (Texas) and American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.). Heritage faces Merritt Islands on Friday in the 3A state Final Four.

The lone newcomer to the rankings is Prosper (Texas), which is off to a 13-0 start.

Seven states plays winter soccer: Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.