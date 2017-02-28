St. John's (Washington D.C.) earns way to No. 2 spot in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) defeated Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title to jump from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

St. John’s guard Aisha Sheppard had 24 points in the 58-52 defeat of then-No. 2 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) in the WCAC championship. Sheppard had 16 points in a 64-59 defeat of Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg) in a WCAC semifinal. Jaylin Carodine and Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo each had 12 points in a 73-42 defeat of Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.) in WCAC quarterfinal.

The Cadets’ win over Paul VI was the teams’ third meeting this season, with St. John’s winning the first and last and losing the middle meeting.

No. 4 Centennial (Las Vegas) won the third consecutive state title as Justice Ethridge had 24 points in a 97-52 defeat of Bishop Manogue (Reno) in the 4A state championship. The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs didn’t rise, though, because one of their two losses was to the team directly above them: Paul VI.

Three other teams won state or national titles to move up in the rankings.

Miami Country Day (Miami) won its fourth consecutive state title convincingly to improve to 29-1 and from No. 7 to No. 6 in the rankings.

Spartans guard Kelsey Marshall had 26 points in an 81-40 defeat of Providence (Jacksonville) in the 4A state championship. It was the team’s fourth consecutive state title. Marshall had 27 points and 12 rebounds in an 81-42 defeat of Seffner Christian (Seffner) in a 4A semifinal.

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) won the National Association of Christian Athletes tournament in Dayton, Tenn., going 4-0 to improve to 24-1 and up a spot to No. 9 in the Super 25.

Treasure Hunt had 18 points in a 75-39 defeat of Potter’s House Christian (Jacksonville, Fla.) in the championship game of the NACA. Hunt had 27 points in a 78-58 defeat of West Oaks (Orlando) and Hunt had 36 points in a 76-25 defeat of Potter’s House Christian (Jacksonville, Fla.) in the NACA. HHCA defeated TPLS Christian (Midlothian, Va.) 55-46 in a NACA first-round playoff.

Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.) moved three spots to No. 19 with its 4A state championship, its second in a row. Sarah Barcello had 20 points in a 61-27 defeat of Cactus Shadows (Cave Creek) in the title game. Barcello had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 52-19 defeat of Coconino (Flagstaff) in a 4A semifinal.

There is only one new team: No. 25 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh, N.C.). The Bulldogs improved to 30-0 as Jada McMillian had 19 points in a 56-52 defeat of Heritage (Wake Forest) in a 4A third-round playoff. Tamia Davis had 16 points in a 68-28 second-round defeat of East Wake (Wendell).