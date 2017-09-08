St. John's Episcopal (Calif.) to dedicate new field to late Konrad Reuland, who donated organs to Rod Carew

When Konrad Reuland passed away from an aneurysm at the age of 29, most focused on how suddenly his death had come on, particularly for an active, healthy former NFL player. That focus shifted to his organ donation when it became public knowledge that baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew had received his heart and a kidney from Reuland.

Now the focus is on the alma mater that Reuland and Carew’s children share, and how the school has decided to honor one of its football greats.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, St. John’s Episcopal School, in Rancho Santa Margarita, will dedicate Konrad Reuland Memorial Field, Friday at 12:30 p.m. EST. The ceremony is expected to draw Reuland’s family and Carew, among other local officials connected to the school.

The 'Heart of 29': the touching story of Rod Carew and his heart & kidney donor Konrad Reuland. pic.twitter.com/au00KFICmS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 19, 2017

Reuland spent four seasons in the NFL, with both the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, after starring at Stanford and Mission Viejo. The new facility follows a large plaque honoring Reuland which was unveiled at Mission Viejo, which was a critical inspiration for his parents.

“It’s out there and if we can raise awareness to the signs and symptoms, we could probably save more lives,” Mary Reuland, Konrad Reuland’s mother, told the Orange County Register. “I wanted to write his story and this is just another part of that whole story. It’s amazing, the fact that he became an organ donor and that it went to Rod Carew. We’re doing a good thing. We’re trying to raise awareness to organ donation and not be afraid of it.”