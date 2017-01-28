St. Johns takes big step toward league title, tops Waverly

ST. JOHNS – A dislocated finger has bothered Brandon Huhn some in recent weeks.

It’s finally starting to feel better again for the St. Johns senior guard.

And so is his shot.

Huhn delivered Friday night as the Redwings boys basketball team took a big shot toward capturing their first league championship since 2012. Huhn had a game-high 20 points as St. Johns posted a 63-46 victory over Waverly in a key CAAC Red contest.

“I didn’t really feel (my finger),” Huhn said. “I knocked down the second shot I took and from there I blocked it out and just started hitting my shots.”

Lansing Catholic boys stun No. 10 Williamston in comeback effort

St. Johns coach John Archambault has been pleased to see Huhn heating back up. Huhn started the season hot before going through a cold stretch that the dislocated finger played a part in.

“He seems to be back on target now, and when he shoots with a lot of confidence he’s as good as there is,” Archambault said.

Huhn was one of three players to score in double figures as St. Johns took a two-game league in the CAAC Red race. Ross Feldpausch added 16 points and Ben Feldpausch scored 10 to give the Redwings (9-3, 6-0 CAAC Red) an inside track at a conference title with four league games remaining.

Same faces, new St. Johns boys basketball team

“That’s what we’ve been talking about,” Archambault said. “We always look at the banner during every practice and talk about it that it’s been since 2012 since we won it. We’re very hungry and we’d like to be able to do that. It’s not done by any means and we still have a long ways to go. We put ourselves in a pretty good position now.”

St. Johns players were reminded of that position as a few chants of “conference champs” were shouted by the student section in the latter stages Friday.

“It definitely put it in perspective that we can do it,” Huhn said. “We still have four games to play. We’ve got to play each one as hard as we can. We still believe in ourselves, and if we play those four games like we played tonight, I don’t think we’ll have a problem.”

Keshawn Harris has 14 points and Jaden Sutton scored 12 to lead Waverly (7-4, 3-2). The Warriors never got closer than six in the second half while falling two games behind the Redwings in the Red.

“That’s what it was (for us) – turnovers,” Waverly coach Craig Fields said. “They took care of the ball and we didn’t. We were forcing some things and they shot very well. That’s a very good team right there. The better team won.”

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.