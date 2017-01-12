St. John's (Washington D.C.) climbs into top 5 of Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

St. John’s (Washington D.C.) jumped two spots to No. 4 in the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

Clovis West (Calif.), Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), and Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) remain in the top three spots.

St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) dropped a spot to round out the top five.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) moved from No. 7 to No. 6, while North Central (Indianapolis) fell two spots to No. 7. Miami Country Day, Duncanville (Texas), and Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) hold spots eight through ten.

Centennial (Las Vegas) starts the next 10, followed by Montini Catholic (Lombard, Ill.), Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.). St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), who wasn’t in the top 25 last week, is up to No. 15.

Timberview (Arlington, Texas) stays at No. 16, followed by Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Norcross (Ga.), Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), and Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.).