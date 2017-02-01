St. John's (Washington D.C.) jumps into top five of Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

St. John’s (Washington D.C.) jumped four spots to No. 3 on the strength of a victory over No. 1 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) in the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

RELATED: Full Super 25 Computer rankings searchable by state

Paul VI, however, remains the No. 1 team, followed by Clovis West (Calif.). Archbishop Mitty (Fresno, Calif.) and Centennial (Las Vegas) round out the top five.

Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) fell three spots to No. 6, followed by Miami Country Day, Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Duncanville (Texas), and North Central (Indianapolis).

Butler (Louisville) starts the second ten, followed by Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).

Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.) is No. 16, ahead of Timberview (Arlington, Texas), McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), Long Beach (Calif.) Poly, and Etiwanda (Calif.).

The final five are: Male (Louisville), Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), Fayetteville (Ark.), Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.), and Elk River (Minn.).