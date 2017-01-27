St. Joseph (N.J.) to open football season against Deerfield Beach (Fla.)

St. Joseph (Montvale, N.J.) will begin its state-title defense with an immediate test against an out-of-state opponent.

The Green Knights will open their season at home against Deerfield Beach (Fla.) on Sept 2.

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us,” coach Augie Hoffmann said.

St. Joseph is coming off a 9-2 season that ended with the Non-Public Group 3 championship. The Green Knights have quarterback Nick Patti returning, but they have some holes to fill on both sides of the ball, particularly on the offensive line.

The Bucks went 10-3 this past season. Hoffmann said they’re a fast, athletic team that is “full of talent at the skill positions.”

Hoffmann said they also have some big-time players on defense. That includes defensive end Ge’mon Eaford, a sophomore defensive end who already has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and Penn State, among others.

Deerfield Beach’s season ended with an appearance in the Florida state semifinals.