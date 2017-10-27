St. Louis area football coach fired after five-year-old racy rap videos are uncovered

A St. Louis-area football coach had his job terminated because of a series of rap videos that portray him drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and cavorting with women in a hot tub.

The videos of Hazelwood West assistant football coach David Richard were sufficiently racy to inspire his dismissal, and have since sparked a fierce response from some of the players who Richard coached himself. As reported by St. Louis TV networks KSDK (NBC) and KMOV (CBS), an online petition to have Richard reinstated as both an assistant coach and hall safety monitor has gained more than 1,000 signatures, primarily from students themselves.

Some students were even more outstpoken about the important role Richard has taken in the community and with the program.

“He was just a good person,” Victoria Okaro-Ezeufo, the football team manager, told KSDK. “He was outgoing, always talked to the kids, say, ‘Hey, how’s your day going.’

“Everyone has a past. Anyone can change and turn around.”