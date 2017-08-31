St. Louis Cardinals to make Jack Flaherty fourth pitcher from Calif. HS to reach MLB this season

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that Jack Flaherty will start on the mound Friday, his major league debut.

By most metrics, this is a rather mundane occurrence. But Flaherty will be the fourth pitcher from Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) to pitch in the majors this season.

Lucas Giolito made two starts with the White Sox this season, and Max Fried debuted earlier this month with the Braves.

Meanwhile, Nik Turley debuted with the Twins in June.

“It’s the buzz around campus,” Harvard-Westlake coach Jared Halpert told the Los Angeles Times. “Four amazing kids got to fulfill their dream opportunity.”