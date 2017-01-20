St. Mary Catholic falls to Oostburg

OOSTBURG – The St. Mary Catholic girls’ basketball team made a valiant comeback but fell short Thursday in a 61-57 loss against Oostburg in a Big East Conference game.

The Zephyrs rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to make it close but ran out of time in the loss.

Abbi Thelen scored 29 points for the Zephyrs, including 20 in the second half. Sydney Andersen added 11 points.

St. Mary Catholic … …17 40 — 57 Oostburg … …36 25 — 61

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 9, S. Andersen 11, Butke 1, Braatz 2, Thelen 29, R. Andersen 4, Jares 1. Totals 21 12-20 57. Three-pointers: Thelen 3. Fouls: 20.

Oostburg: Toeller 3, Meerdink 8, Batzner 9, Fischer 8, Hranicka 4, Brill 2, Bichler 14, Haag 7, Ternes 6. Totals 20 15-24 61. Three-pointers: Batzner 3, Fischer, Bichler, Haag. Fouls: 23.

Manit. Lutheran 56, Hilbert 25

At Hilbert, Carly Schaffer scored nine points to lead the Wolves, who trailed 31-10 at halftime.

Manitowoc Lutheran … …31 25 — 56 Hilbert … …10 15 — 25

Manitowoc Lutheran: Schleis 6, Melso 12, Riemer 2, Radue 2, Anna Menges 8, Hiller 2, Olson 3, Gorte 10, Pautz 2, Behnke 1, Allison Menges 2, Schetter 6. Totals 22 7-15 56. Three-pointers: Schleis 2, Schetter 2, Melso. Fouls: 13.

Hilbert: Wiese 2, Schaffer 9, Lau 2, Kuhn 4, Schoen 6, Duchow 2. Totals 11 2-10 25. Three-pointer: Schaffer. Fouls: 15.

East Central

Winneconne 57, Campbellsport 44

At Winneconne, Sadie Kosciuk scored 22 points to lead the Wolves to the win.

Campbellsport … …14 30 — 44 Winneconne … …23 34 — 57

Campbellsport: O’Brien 9, Hundertmark 10, Fryman 2, Wisnefske 3, Schill 5, Pollpeter 2, Theisen 2, Lindsley 2, Albert 7, Lorrigan 2. Totals 17 7-17 44. Three-pointers: O’Brien, Schill, Albert. Fouls: 19.

Winneconne: Hoffman 2, Kubasta 4, Zima 4, Gilman 7, Brooks 6, Ellis 8, Becker 4, Kosciuk 22. Totals 24 8-18 57. Three-pointer: Gilman. Fouls: 13.

North Eastern

Denmark 57, Waupaca 17

At Denmark, Victoria Nowak scored eight points and reached 1,000 career points for Waupaca (4-8, 3-6) in the loss.

Ashley Leiterman scored 10 points to lead Denmark (5-8, 4-5), which led 26-8 at halftime.

Waupaca … …8 9 — 17 Denmark … …26 31 — 57

Waupaca: Wennesberg 4, Nowak 8, Smith 2, Smidt 3. Totals 8 1-7 17. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 7.

Denmark: Derricks 8, Hansen 5, Laurent 9, Miller 7, Sipple 3, Halada 3, Leiterman 10, Rish 5, Wockenske 2, Chada 2, Groehler 3. Totals 23 5-9 57. Three-pointers: Derricks 2, Hansen, Miller, Sipple, Rish. Fouls: 14.

Marinette 49, Clintonville 36

At Marinette, Catherine Morse scored 18 points to lead the Truckers.

Megan Suhs led Marinette with 11 points.