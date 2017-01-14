St. Mary Catholic girls fall to Lancers

FOX CROSSING – Abbi Thelen poured in 25 points for St. Mary Catholic on Friday in a 62-45 loss against Manitowoc Lutheran in a Big East Conference girls’ basketball game.

Thelen made four 3-pointers for the Zephyrs, who trailed 29-19 at halftime and were unable to mount a comeback.

Manitowoc Lutheran used a balanced attack, with 10 players scoring.

Manitowoc Lutheran … …29 33 — 62 St. Mary Catholic … …19 26 — 45

Manitowoc Lutheran: Hurkmans 3, Schlies 5, Melso 9, Anna Menges 5, Hiller 1, Olsen 8, Gerte 8, Pautz 7, Behnke 7, Allison Menges 9. Totals 25 9-19 62. Three-pointers: Schlies, Melso, Allison Menges. Fouls: 9.

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 9, S. Andersen 7, Thelen 25, Schultz 2, Jares 2. Totals 18 4-6 45. Three-pointers: Thone, Thelen 4. Fouls: 15.

Reedsville 48, Hilbert 33

At Reedsville, Makaylee Kuhn and Katelyn Schoen scored all but five of the Wolves’ points in the loss to the Panthers.

Kuhn led Hilbert with 16 points, while Schoen added 12.

Faith Lubner scored 19 to lead Reedsville.

Hilbert … …15 18 — 33 Reedsville … …31 17 — 48

Hilbert: Wiese 2, Lau 3, Kuhn 16, Schoen 12. Totals 14 3-4 33. Three-pointers: Kuhn 2. Fouls: 10.

Reedsville: Schneider 2, Lubner 19, Ebben 4, Stadler 2, Schmidt 12, Cook 9. Totals 18 8-16 48. Three-pointers: Schmidt, Cook 3. Fouls: 3.

East Central

Waupun 63, Winneconne 34

At Waupun, Danielle Hopp scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Warriors over the Wolves.

Abby Gilman and Sadie Kosciuk each scored 10 points for Winneconne.

Winneconne … …16 18 — 34 Waupun … …26 37 — 63

Winneconne: Zima 3, Gilman 10, Ellis 5, Becker 6, Kosciuk 10. Totals 12 7-10 34. Three-pointers: Zima, Gilman 2. Fouls: 11.

Waupun: Domask 16, Hopp 20, M. Flier 1, S. Flier 18, Stelsel 8. Totals 27 3-8 63. Three-pointers: Hopp 6. Fouls: 12.