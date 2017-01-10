St. Mary Catholic Zephyrs win big

FOX CROSSING – The St. Mary Catholic boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 15-point halftime lead Monday and rolled to a 67-44 nonconference victory over North Fond du Lac.

The Zephyrs, who improved to 5-4 overall with the win, were led in scoring by Jordan Lacey with 15 points.

Mitchell Fischer added 14 points and Jacob Nackers had 11 for the Zephyrs.

Dawson Wodsedalek led the Orioles with 21 points.

North Fond du Lac… …22 22 — 44 St. Mary Catholic… …37 30 — 67

North Fond du Lac: Krupp 5, Wodsedalek 21, Thielke 5, Gilbertson 2, Brunet 3, Goedderz 2, Duel 4, Witkowski 2. Totals 17 8-14 44. Three-pointers: Krupp, Thielke. Fouls: 28.

St. Mary Catholic: Miller 4, Lacey 15, Dejno 2, Jack 6, Solowicz 3, Nackers 11, Boyson 9, Truskowski 2, Fischer 14, Scheurs 1. Totals 22 19-33 67. Three-pointers: Miller, Solowicz, Nackers, Fischer. Fouls: 16.

Fond du Lac 76, Hortonville 71

At Fond du Lac, Ryan Krueger scored 25 points to lead the Polar Bears in the Fox Valley Association defeat.

Charlie Schabo added 20 points and Chandler Guyette had 11 for Hortonville.

Luke Loewe led Fond du Lac with 21 points and Caleb Goldstein added 20.

Hortonville… …29 42 — 71 Fond du Lac… …32 44 — 76

Hortonville: Krueger 25, Welson 2, Guyette 11, Schabo 20, Vallefskey 6, Mocodlo 7. Totals 22 18-23 71. Three-pointers: Krueger 5, Schabo 2, Vallefskey 2. Fouls: 15.

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 20, Jorgensen 3, Fredrickson 15, Head 11, Loewe 21, Rusch 6. Totals 27 16-19 76. Three-pointers: Goldstein 3, Loewe 2, Jorgensen. Fouls: 19.

GIRLS

Kiel 59,

Little Chute 56

At Kiel, the Mustangs outscored the Raiders 33-25 in the second half to rally before falling short in the nonconference game.

Tess Keyzers led Little Chute with 19 points, including 13 in the second half. Katie Joten added 11 points and Hannah VandenBerg had 10.

Savana Walsdorf led Kiel with 20 points.

Little Chute… …23 33 — 56 Kiel… …34 25 — 59

Little Chute: VandenBerg 10, Joten 11, Schumacher 9, Hermsen 5, Keyzers 19, Battle 2. Totals 23 6-8 56. Three-pointers: Joten 3, Hermsen. Fouls: 14.

Kiel: Walsh 3, Binversie 5, Walsdorf 20, Schmitz 5, Stermer 4, Blatz 9, Schobert 11, Maurer 2. Totals 20 16-19 59. Three-pointers: Binversie, Walsdorf, Blatz. Fouls: 10.

Brillion 61,

Southern Door 58

At Brussels, Sara Braun poured in 31 points to lead Brillion (6-7) to the nonconference win.

Brillion… …23 38 — 61 Southern Door… …21 37 — 58

Brillion: Kraus 10, B. Popp 1, Beyer 1, K. Popp 4, Galoff 2, Braun 31, Keller 10, Cohen 2. Totals 22 15-23 61. Three-pointers: Kraus, Braun. Fouls: 17.

Southern Door: Guilette 4, G. Atkins 11, LeGrave 3, Bertrand 4, Pavlik 17, LaCrosse 19. Totals 20 16-21 58. Three-pointers: G. Atkins 2. Fouls: 14.

Bonduel 63,

Shiocton 38

At Shiocton, the Bears won their 10th game of the season as Hayley Sorenson scored 13 points in a Central Wisconsin Conference-8 game.

Monika Spencer scored seven points for Shiocton (7-5, 3-3).

Bonduel… …23 40 — 63 Shiocton… …15 23 — 38

Bonduel: Collier 9, H. Sorenson 13, E. Sorenson 12, Reinke 6, Pedersen 12, Guenther 1, Carpenter 7, LaBerge 1, Bohr 2. Totals 20 20-33 63. Three-pointers: Reinke 2, Pedersen. Fouls: 19.

Shiocton: Spencer 7, Korth 5, Schroth 2, Hermann 3, Young 4, Elliott 5, Ubl 6, Bruns 6. Totals 13 8-22 38. Three-pointers: Spencer 2, Korth, Hermann. Fouls: 20.

Kimberly selling tickets

There will be a pre-sale of tickets for the Kimberly at Oshkosh North boys’ basketball game today from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Kimberly High School. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets will be sold at Kimberly High School in the main office for adults and in the athletic office for students. Senior citizens and “On the Road” or “FVA” passholders will still be able to attend the game without getting tickets ahead of time. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. for tonight’s game.