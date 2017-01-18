St. Mary's All-American Odua Isibor commits to UCLA

Phoenix St. Mary’s defensive end Odua Isibor, who became the first player in school history to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, has given UCLA a commitment to play football.

Isibor, who also plays for the Knights’ basketball team, made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona football team after a stellar senior season.

He is a high academic student-athlete who was also strongly considering Yale.

RELATED: Williams Field’s Brandon Ruiz commits to ASU

MORE: Tempe’s My-King Johnson commits to Arizona Wildcats

MORE: All-Arizona WR Terrell Brown commits to NAU

“After talking to a few coaches and teachers several times, and after praying on the decision, I thought it would be a hard opportunity to pass up,” Isibor said. “I want to further my education at a place that has a great reputation academically, and plays good D.I football.”

Tempe defensive end My-King Johnson, who also made All-Arizona, backed out of soft verbal commitment to UCLA and on Monday committed to Arizona.

National Signing Day is Feb. 1.

MORE: Recruiting news from azcentral sports

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert