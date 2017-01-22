St. Norbert bounces back, tops Knox College

GREEN BAY – The St. Norbert men’s basketball team rebounded after its first Midwest Conference loss since 2013, defeating Knox College 65-48.

Mitchell Reinthaler recorded 17 points, leading the Green Knights (12-3, 9-1) in scoring.

Taylor Penn registered 13 points, while Tim Marshall had 11. Both D.J. DeValk and Ben Bobinski added seven points.

KNOX COLLEGE (1-14, 1-9)

Ruple 3-11 1-2 9; Damota 3-5 2-2 8; Lewis 2-3 3-3 8; Kampf 2-4 0-0 6; Protic 3-7 0-0 6; Thompson 3-4 0-2 6; Nash 1-1 0-0 3; Mosialos 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-45 6-9 48.

ST. NORBERT (12-3, 9-1)

Reinthaler 7-9 2-3 17; Penn 6-9 0-0 13; Marshall 4-5 3-6 11; DeValk 2-11 2-2 7; Bobinski 3-8 1-4 7; Curtis 2-3 0-0 4; Lemon 1-2 2-3 4; Haas 1-1 0-0 2 Totals 26-49 10-18 65.

Knox College…16 32 – 48

St. Norbert…29 36 – 65

3-Point Goals: Knox College 6-16 (Kampf 2-4; Ruple 2-4; Nash 1-1; Lewis 1-1), St. Norbert College 3-10 (DeValk 1-3; Penn 1-3; Reinthaler 1-2). Rebounds: Knox College 26 (Mosialos 5), St. Norbert College 29 (Curtis 5). Assists: Knox College 10 (Ruple 3), St. Norbert College 16 (DeValk 6). Total Fouls: Knox College 19, St. Norbert College 11. A-466

Women’s College Basketball

St. Norbert 68, Knox College 46

GREEN BAY – An offensive burst in the fourth quarter propelled the Green Knights to a MWC victory.

With a 41-39 lead, St. Norbert (11-4, 8-2) outscored Knox (9-6, 6-4) 27-7 in the fourth quarter.

Regan Carmichael led the Green Knights, scoring 20 points, while Sarah Ratajczyk had 12.

Brianna Byrne and Jelena Ostojic each tallied eight points for St. Norbert.

KNOX COLLEGE (9-6, 6-4)

Potter 4-9 1-2 9; McCall 1-6 6-6 8; Woods 2-7 2-2 6; Huffman 2-5 2-2 6; Leinart 2-6 1-1 5; Bechen 2-5 0-0 5; Brown 2-2 0-0 4; Thorn 0-2 2-2 2; Hawkins 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 15-48 15-17 46.

ST. NORBERT (11-4, 8-2)

Carmichael 7-12 0-0 20; Ratajczyk 4-7 4-4 12; Byrne 2-10 4-4 8; Ostojic 4-10 0-0 8; Kleiman 2-5 1-3 6; Nickerson 2-6 0-0 4; Wiseman 1-3 2-2 4; Olijnyk 0-0 2-2 2; Neumann 1-5 0-0 2; Ciesielczyk 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-59 15-17 68.

Knox College…6 15 18 7 – 46

St. Norbert…17 10 14 27 – 68

3-Point Goals: Knox College 1-11 (Bechen 1-4), St. Norbert College 7-19 ( Carmichael 6-9; Kleiman 1-2). Rebounds: Knox College 31 (Potter 7), St. Norbert College 39 (Carmichael 7). Assists: Knox College 7 (McCall 2; Woods 2; Ellis 2), St. Norbert College 17 (Byrne 5; Kleiman 5). Total Fouls: Knox College 11, St. Norbert College 17. A-316

Men’s Hockey

St. Norbert 4, Adrian 2

ADRIAN, Mich. – Four players tallied goals for the top-ranked Green Knights in the road win.

Noah Nelson, Tanner Froese, Steven Phillips and Jeremy Olinyk each scored for St. Norbert (14-2-1, 10-1-1). Riley Christensen added two assists for the Green Knights.

St. Norbert goaltender T.J. Black made 45 saves in net.

Women’s Hockey

St. Scholastica 5, St. Norbert 0

DULUTH, Minn. – The Green Knights were shutout in the NCHA contest.

Goaltender Leigh Grall made 19 saves for St. Norbert (4-12-1, 2-7-1).