St. Norbert softball splits doubleheader

KENOSHA – The St. Norbert college softball team took one of two nonconference games from Carthage on Wednesday at the Carthage Softball Fields.

The Green Knights gave up four unearned runs in the first inning of game one and eventually lost by a score of 5-0.

Sydney Pfotenhauer was the pitcher for St. Norbert and threw all six innings, allowing five runs but only one earned.

Game two was a back-and-forth affair that the Green Knights eventually took control of after a two-run fifth inning gave them a 6-4 lead that would turn into the final.

St. Norbert was led by Amanda Diedrich who went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Leigh Grall also drove in two runs.

Brianna Braeger, Tia Danforth, Lexy Campshure, Ashley Schuettpelz, Grall and Diedrich all scored runs for the Green Knights (2-8).

Emma Molenhouse was on the mound for game two and threw seven innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out seven.