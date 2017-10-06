Watch St. Pius X (Texas) WR Jacob Jefferson completely drop entire defense with hoops-style jukes

It doesn’t get much more elusive than St. Pius X (Texas) wide receiver Jacob Jefferson.

Jefferson, a three-star Northwestern commit, caught a bubble screen that was more of a safety release for his quarterback than anything else, then turned it into a remarkable touchdown against Bryan Rudder (Texas). First, he came to an almost cartoonish short stop, sending a pair of defenders — one linebacker and one defensive back — careening past each other, almost colliding in the process.

Then Jefferson slipped past one defender along the sideline, squared up to another in an elaborate feign as if he was going to cut in to the interior, then redirected his hips in a sort of do-si-do as he pranced into the end zone for just one of his team’s seven touchdowns in a 49-0 rout of Bryan Rudder.

Jefferson certainly isn’t the most physically imposing wide out; he stands just 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, but he is quick, elusive, and speedy, channeling the likes of Desean Jackson.

One thing is certain: Any Northwestern fan who has seen Jackson’s highlights must be pretty excited about the next great player headed to Evanston.