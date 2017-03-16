St. X baseball team ranked No. 1 in state

The defending state champion St. Xavier High School baseball team is No. 1 in the state in the first Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Top 20 of the season.

The Tigers finished 29-12 last season and beat Campbell County 1-0 in the state championship game. St. X is 2-0 this season after Wednesday’s 15-5 victory over North Oldham.

Other Louisville-area teams in the Top 20 are No. 3 Pleasure Ridge Park, No. 4 Trinity and No. 14 Male.

Here is the complete Top 20 (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. St. Xavier (18)

2. McCracken County (4)

3. Pleasure Ridge Park (1)

4. Trinity

5. Highlands

6. Johnson Central (1)

7. Scott County

8. Lexington Catholic

9. Greenup County (1)

10. West Jessamine (1)

11. Warren East

12. Bowling Green

13. Somerset

14. Male

15. Lafayette

16. LaRue County

17. Caldwell County

18. Campbell County

19. Central Hardin

20. Daviess County