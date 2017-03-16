St. X baseball team ranked No. 1 in state

The defending state champion St. Xavier High School baseball team is No. 1 in the state in the first Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Top 20 of the season.
The Tigers finished 29-12 last season and beat Campbell County 1-0 in the state championship game. St. X is 2-0 this season after Wednesday’s 15-5 victory over North Oldham.
Other Louisville-area teams in the Top 20 are No. 3 Pleasure Ridge Park, No. 4 Trinity and No. 14 Male.
Here is the complete Top 20 (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. St. Xavier (18)
2. McCracken County (4)
3. Pleasure Ridge Park (1)
4. Trinity
5. Highlands
6. Johnson Central (1)
7. Scott County
8. Lexington Catholic
9. Greenup County (1)
10. West Jessamine (1)
11. Warren East
12. Bowling Green
13. Somerset
14. Male
15. Lafayette
16. LaRue County
17. Caldwell County
18. Campbell County
19. Central Hardin
20. Daviess County