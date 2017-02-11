St. X, Manual take titles at Region Four swim meet

The question Friday evening wasn’t if the St. Xavier boys and the duPont Manual girls would win the team titles at the Region Four swimming and diving championships at the University of Louisville’s Ralph Wright Natatorium.

Rather, it was by how much?

Manual had a perfect score going through the opening relay and the first four individual events, while the Tigers were perfect through three events. Manual, with only one diver, nearly doubled up runner-up Male to win the girls title, 682-388, while St. Xavier earned a 705 points to beat runner-up Manual by 304 points.

GIRLS

Manual coach J.C. Barnett joked he needs to bulk up his girls squad’s diving depth since his team fielded the four-competitor maximum in all of the other individual events. Danielle Zell, the only girls diving entrant, earned a gold with a solid dive of 251.30.

“Well, I’m doing the best I can,” said Barnett, who was voted the Region Girls Coach of the Year by his peers. “And I had two, but the other one because of illness, just couldn’t compete.”

Compete Manual did, winning all three relays and going 1-2-3-4 in 6-of-8 individual events. The Lady Crimsons were flawless until the seventh event, when Male eighth-grader Hailey Meador broke up the party by finishing fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.64. That was a little more than a second faster than Manual sophomore Darci Truman, who was fifth and strained to keep the “perfect game” intact.

“We were very pleased and it’s exciting to win regionals like that,” said Manual All-Region junior Kristin Adams, who won individual golds in the 200 free (1:55.82) and the 500 free (5:06.70) to go along with relay victories in the 200 free (1:42.82) with freshman Annie Michael, freshman Raegan Reisert and junior Savannah Gupton and the 400 relay (3:54.27) with freshman Ally Mans, sophomore Anna Hogan and junior Zorry Mason.

Mason earned Outstanding Swimmer after winning the 200 individual medley (2:05.05) and the 100 butterfly (56.37).

Manual’s other individual champions were Hogan (100 breaststroke, 1:05.68), Reisert (50 free, 24.55), Michael (100 free, 55.41) and freshman Olif Ozyurekoglu. Hogan and Reisert were joined by freshman Jane Hu and senior Nicole McGrath in their 200 medley win.

Male will send all three of its relays to the state meet. Presentation, which didn’t have an automatic qualifier but stands a chance at earning some at-large State berths, was third with 229 points. Bullitt East (193) and Shawnee (76) rounded out the top five.

BOYS

While his team sat in the bleachers after the meet, St. Xavier coach Todd Larkin told the Tigers they made no mistakes.

Larkin wasn’t just blowing smoke. The Tigers had at least three top-five finishes in every minute, with diving, 50 free, 100 fly, 100 free and 100 breast being the only events the Tigers didn’t go 1-2-3-4.

“We swam a great meet and I’m really proud of the boys,” said Larkin, whose team took 13 of the region’s 16 automatic bids to the state meet. “They’ve been consistent all year long and they performed consistently here today.”

St. Xavier junior Aldan Johnston won the 200 free (1:41.23) and the 500 free (4:50.65), was 0.27 seconds away from breaking his own region record in the 200 free.

“We were pretty happy about our results, but we really worked hard in order to get these results,” Johnston said. “Waking up at 4 o’clock in the morning to go swim at 5, swimming twice a day, lifting for an hour afterward. Just swimming 26 hours a week, it’s been hard, but it’s definitely been worth it.”

The hard work was worth it to senior Michael Eastman, the Outstanding Swimmer Award honoree who swept the 50 free (21.41) and the 100 free (47.01) while anchoring the winning 200 medley relay (1:38.11) with Martin Nitzken, Keefer Barnum and Conner Kang and anchoring the championship 400 free relay (3:24.54) with Johnston, Will Cole and Cole Brown that pushed the Tigers over the 700-point mark.

“It means the whole world to me because I really couldn’t imagine this two years ago,” said Eastman, who missed the postseason as a sophomore and notched two top-10 finishes in the state meet as a junior. “But I feel like so many other people on this team deserve this award.”

Among the Tigers’ other gold-medal winners were Nitzken (200 individual medley in 1:56.66, 100 back in 52.60), Blake Ansert (diving with a 351.35), Kang (100 fly in 52.25), Barnum (100 breast in 58.26) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.37) of Johnston, Cole, Jack Harty and Dominic Tomchek.

“We all had some great swims today and it was a complete team effort,” said Harty, a team captain and the region’s sportsmanship award winner. “Individually, everyone performed very well and as a team we did great in all the events. We really didn’t have any mess ups today.”

Manual, which was the runner-up in all three relays, will also send senior Nico Pagni to state as the runner-up in both the 100 fly (52.54) and 100 breast (59.61).

REGION FOUR SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday at University of Louisville’s Ralph Wright Natatorium

Top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for state meet

GIRLS

* Team scores – 1. Manual 682; 2. Male 388; 3. Presentation 229; 4. Bullitt East 193; 5. Shawnee 76; 6. Fairdale 11; 7. Central 3; 8. North Bullitt 2; T9. Bullitt Central and Doss 1.

* 200-yard medley relay – 1. DuPont Manual (Jane Hu, Anna Hogan, Nicole McGrath, Raegan Reisert) 1:50.87; 2. Male (Brittany Cattano, Hailey Meador, Sophie Cobler, Meredith Feller) 2:08.35.

* 200 freestyle – 1. Kristin Adams (Manual) 1:55.82; 2. Ally Mans (Manual) 2:03.45.

* 200 individual medley – 1. Zorry Mason (Manual) 2:05.05; 2. Anna Hogan (Manual) 2:06.31.

* 50 freestyle – 1. Raegan Reisert (Manual) 24.55; 2. Annie Michael (Manual) 24.91.

* Diving – 1. Danielle Zell (Manual) 251.30.

* 100 butterfly – 1. Zorry Mason (Manual) 56.37; 2. Rose McDonogh (Manual) 1:00.68.

* 100 freestyle – 1. Annie Michael (Manual) 55.41; 2. Elif Ozyurekoglu (Manual) 56.23.

* 500 freestyle – 1. Kristin Adams (Manual) 5:06.70; 2. Savannah Gupton (Manual) 5:17.03.

* 200 freestyle relay – 1. DuPont Manual (Annie Michael, Raegan Reisert, Savannah Gupton, Kristin Adams) 1:42.82; 2. Male (Emily Doyle, Sophie Cobler, Brittany Cattano, Hailey Meador) 1:55.34.

* 100 backstroke – 1. Elif Ozyurekoglu (Manual) 58.84; 2. Raegan Reisert (Manual) 59.50.

* 100 breaststroke – 1. Anna Hogan (Manual) 1:05.68; 2. Jane Hu (Manual) 1:06.09.

* 400 freestyle relay – 1. Manual (Zorry Mason, Ally Mans, Kristin Adams, Anna Hogan) 3:54.27; 2. Male (Emily Doyle, Regan Clark, Amber Barron, Jensen Baker) 4:41.73.

* Most Outstanding Swimmer – Zorry Mason (Manual).

* Coach of the Year – J.C. Barnett (Manual).

* Sportsmanship Award – Shelby Wilbert (Shawnee).

* All-Region – Kristin Adams, Ellie Cambron, Savannah Gupton, Anna Hogan, Jane Hu, Zorry Mason, Annie Michael, Elif Ozyurekoglu, Raegan Reisert (Manual).

BOYS

* Team scores – 1. St. Xavier 705; 2. Manual 401; 3. Male 214; 4. North Bullitt 132; 5. Shawnee 107; 6. Pleasure Ridge Park 32; 7. Bullitt East 20; 8. Bullitt Central 6; 9. Butler 5; 10. Central 4; 11. Fairdale 3.

* 200-yard medley relay – 1. St Xavier (Martin Nitzken, Keefer Barnum, Conner Kang, Michael Eastman) 1:38.11; 2. Manual (Carson Work, Nico Pagni, Brandon Nally, Daniel Pearson) 1:42.83.

* 200 freestyle – 1. Aldan Johnston (St. Xavier) 1:41.23; 2. Will Cole (St. Xavier) 1:43.68.

* 200 individual medley – 3. Martin Nitzken (St. Xavier) 1:56.66; 2. Keefer Barnum (St. Xavier) 1:58.42.

* 50 freestyle – 1. Michael Eastman (St. Xavier) 21:41; 2. Max Holton (Pleasure Ridge Park) 21.99.

* Diving – 1. Blake Ansert (St. Xavier) 351.35; 2. Kellen Murphy (St. Xavier) 258.40.

* 100 butterfly – 1. Conner Kang (St. Xavier) 52.25; 2. Nico Pagni (Manual) 52.54.

* 100 freestyle – 1. Michael Eastman (St. Xavier) 47.01; 2. Will Cole (St. Xavier) 47.50.

* 500 freestyle – 1. Aldan Johnston (St. Xavier) 4:50.65; 2. Grant Largen (St. Xavier) 4:52.30.

* 200 freestyle relay – 1. St. Xavier (Aldan Johnston, Will Cole, Jack Harty, Dominic Tomchek) 1:29.37; 2. Manual (Alan Ocheretner, Daniel Pearson, Thomas Simmons, Greyson Williams) 1:35.43.

* 100 backstroke – 1. Martin Nitzken (St. Xavier) 52.60; 2. Dominic Tomchek (St. Xavier) 52.88.

* 100 breaststroke – 1. Keefer Barnum (St. Xavier) 58.26; 2. Nico Pagni (Manual) 59.61.

* 400 freestyle relay – 1. St. Xavier (Aldan Johnston, Will Cole, Cole Brown, Michael Eastman) 3:24.54; 2. Manual (Carson Work, Brandon Nally, Alan Ocheretner, Nico Pagni) 3:37.59.

* Most Outstanding Swimmer – Michael Eastman (St. Xavier).

* Coach of the Year – Keith Meador (Central).

* Sportsmanship Award – Jack Harty (St. Xavier).

* All-Region – Keefer Barnum, Will Cole, Michael Eastman, Aldan Johnston, Conner Kang, Martin Nitzken, Andrew Streater, Dominic Tomchek, (St. Xavier); Nico Pagni (Manual).

COMBINED

* Team scores – 1. Manual 861; 2. Male 406; 3. Bullitt East 121; 4. North Bullitt 72; 5. Shawnee 69; 6. Fairdale 14; T7. Bullitt Central and Central 7.