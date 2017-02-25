St. X swimming ties record with state title

Records fell like raindrops Saturday at the boys’ KHSAA Swimming & Diving Championships. In all records were broken in eight of the 12 events at the University of Louisville’s Ralph Wright Natatorium.

The two biggest rain-makers — or in this case, splash-makers — were St. Xavier and Christian Academy of Louisville senior Nick Albiero.

The Tigers won six events, four in record times, on the way to their 29th straight state title. With its triumph St. X, which amassed 453.5 points, matched the national record for consecutive state championships held by Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou (1958-86) and Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles (1988-2016).

“The boys were just incredible today, I’m so proud of them,” St. X coach Todd Larkin said. “The boys, they embrace (the streak) and that’s what’s so exciting to watch. I have so much respect for them and what they do in the water, for what they do in the classroom, for what they do outside of the water, they’re so invested in everything we do. We hold them to a different standard and what they do just amazes me.”

Covington Catholic (204.5) and Lexington Catholic (161) placed second and third, respectively, while Trinity finished fourth (136.5). CAL came in sixth led by Albiero, who was named the Outstanding Meet Competitor for the second straight year.

The Tigers, who have won 53 state titles all totaled, were led by senior Keefer Barnum and junior Aldan Johnston.

Barnum broke his own state record to win the 100-yard breaststroke and helped the Tigers get off to a fast start, swimming the second leg of their record-setting victory in the 200 medley relay – the meet’s first event.

Johnston, meanwhile, won all four events in which he was entered. He captured the 200 and 500 freestyle events, the former in a state record (1 minute, 36.89 seconds), and was also the leadoff leg of St. X’s victorious 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

“Having the first swim of the meet to be a record-breaking swim was really, really awesome,” he said. “I know it helped motivate me to break the 200 free record and it also helped me to swim all my other races and do well in those.”

It was a special day, and weekend, for Albiero. Friday, he broke 20-year-old state records in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. Then, he bettered his 1-day-old records in both of those events Saturday. He won the 100 fly in 46.29 – five-tenths of a second faster than Friday – then took the 100 back in 47.23 (three-tenths faster than Friday) with his father, University of Louisville coach Arthur Albiero, in attendance. The elder Albiero had missed his son’s previous State-winning swims the past two years due to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships.

“It was really cool to have him in the stands. It was pretty cool for me, I had my grandparents in the stands today too, they came from Ohio, so I had that support behind me today,” said the younger Albiero, who has committed to continue his career at U of L. “I’m going to be swimming in this pool for four more years, so to leave a mark on high school swimming was really important for me and I feel like I did just that.”

Added Arthur Albiero of his son’s performance: “He’s a worker. I think it’s something he’s set his sights on, trying to get these records. What I appreciated most is he had times in other events that were better than state records, but he chose to go for the two hard ones, 20 years in the books, so I admire that. He took the challenge and more than handled it.”

Trinity’s Hunter Tapp was also a double-event winner. The lanky 6-foot-5 sophomore won the 50 and 100 freestyle events, the latter in a state-record 44.65 seconds.

“I didn’t really think I was going to get (the record) going into it, but I just went out had fun, tried to race (Lexington Catholic’s) Zach (Hils) and (North Oldham’s) Will (Tarvestad) next to me and went out and swam fast,” Tapp said.

Hils, who is ranked as the state’s top sophomore by collegeswimming.com, won the 200 individual medley in a record 1:48.83 – five-hundredths of a second faster than the previous state mark.

Team runner-up CovCath was led by senior Nick Smith. The University of Kentucky recruit finished second to Johnston in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events.

Albiero, Johnston, Barnum, Tapp, Hils and Smith were joined on the all-state first team by Tarvestad, a sophomore who was second to Tapp in the 50 and 100 free races; Covington Holy Cross senior Gus Staubitz, who won the 1-meter diving competition; and Owensboro Catholic senior Michael Hampel. CAL’s Amy Albiero, Nick’s mom and Arthur’s wife, received the Tim Cahill Outstanding Coach Award.

The second team was highlighted by St. X senior Martin Nitzken and junior Michael Eastman and also included KCD senior Misha Semenov and Collegiate junior Grayson Schroering as well as Bowling Green’s Conner Twyman, Finn Murphy of Highlands, Lafeytte’s Jonah Dunn and Lexington Catholic’s Matt Menke.

With a junior on the first team and another on the second, as well as the fact that the Tigers got key contributions from several other underclassmen Saturday, the future looks bright for St. X, which will go for its 30th straight state title next season.

“Right now I think we’ve got a program that’s firing on all cylinders,” Larkin said. “We have the leadership component, we had the youth come in, we’ve got a great class coming in, we’re firing on all cylinders right now. It’s so exciting to be a part of this program right now.”

Team scores – 1. St. Xavier 453.5; 2. Covington Catholic 204.5; 3. Lexington Catholic 161; 4. Trinity 136.5; 5. Bowling Green 122; 6. Christian Academy of Louisville 103; 7. Dixie Heights 101; 8. North Oldham 84; 9. Paul Dunbar 82; 10. Louisville Collegiate 77. (11. Manual 75; 23. Kentucky Country Day 21; 24. Pleasure Ridge Park 19; 28. Eastern 13; 36. South Oldham 6.5; 37. Oldham County 5; 38. Ballard 4).

200-yard medley relay – 1. St. X (Martin Nitzken, Keefer Barnum, Conner Kang, Michael Eastman) 1:32.31-x; 2. Lexington Catholic 1:33.48; 3. Bowling Green 1:36.55; 4. CAL 1:36.78.

200 freestyle – 1. Aldan Johnston (St. X) 1:36.89-x; 2. Nick Smith (CovCath) 1:38.29; 3. Cole Brown (St. X) 1:40.95; 4. Will Cole (St. X) 1:41.66.

200 IM – 1. Zach Hils (LexCath) 1:48.83-x; 2. Barnum (St. X) 1:50.52; 3. Nitzken (St. X) 1:53.37; 4. TJ Dugan (Elizabethtown) 1:54.54.

50 freestyle – 1. Hunter Tapp (Trinity) 20.60; 2. William Tarvestad (North Oldham) 20.63; 3. Eastman (St. X) 20.84; 4. Scott Scanlon (LexCath) 21.28.

1-meter diving – 1. Gus Staubitz (Cov. Holy Cross) 432.90; 2. Finn Murphy (Highlands) 389.35; 3. Conner Twyman (Bowling Green) 385.40; 4. Jonah Dunn (Lafayette) 381.70.

100 butterfly – 1 Nicolas Albiero (CAL) 46.29-x; 2. Misha Semenov (KCD) 50.73; 3. Brown (St. X) 51.21; 4. Matthew Street (Henry Clay) 51.39.

100 freestyle – 1. Tapp (Trinity) 44.65-x; 2. Tarvestad (North Oldham) 44.81; 3. Hils (LexCath) 45.00; 4. Eastman (St. X) 46.38.

500 freestyle – 1. Johnston (St. X) 4:25.73; 2. Smith (CovCath) 4:27.76; 3. Chase Mattingly (Paul Dunbar) 4:34.69; 4. Aaron Lanham (Dixie Heights) 4:43.30.

200 freestyle relay – 1. St. X (Johnston, Will Cole, Jack Harty, Dominic Tomchek) 1:25.05; 2. CovCath 1:26.86; 3. Trinity 1:27.13; 4. CAL 1:27.53.

100 backstroke – 1. Albiero (CAL) 47.23-x; 2. Matt Menke (LexCath) 50.16; 3. Nitzken (St. X) 50.70; 4. Trent Lakes (Madison Central) 51.74.

100 breaststroke – 1. Barnum (St. X) 54.36-x; 2. Michael Hampel (Owensboro Catholic) 54.97; 3. Grayson Schroering (Collegiate) 57.39; 4. Nico Pagni (Manual) 58.13.

400 freestyle relay – 1. St. X (Johnston, Cole, Brown, Eastman) 3:03.68-x; 2. LexCath 3:07.85; 3. CovCath 3:11.38; 4. Trinity 3:14.51.

x-denotes new state record.