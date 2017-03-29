St. X uses six pitchers to no hit Butler

Andy Porta’s army of arms was on full display Tuesday as six St. Xavier pitchers combined to no hit Butler.

The Tigers’ half-dozen hurlers (Evan Burnett, Chase Collins, Sam Wilson, Sam Mudd, Matthew Logsdon and Chris Esselman) were nearly perfect – a two-out walk in the sixth was the only blemish in the scorebook – as host St. X blanked the Bears 4-0.

“Yesterday we got rained out and we played one on Saturday, now we don’t go until we go to Nashville on Friday and Saturday, so we were going to try a couple of juniors in the JV game, but we needed some of these seniors to get some innings in,” Porta, the Tigers’ coach, said. “Evan had the first two innings and then we just had a rotation – the kids stepped up. I don’t know if they kept track of it and knew the no-hitter, a perfect game there for awhile, was going, but each one of them did a good job. It was nice to see.”

Burnett, a junior right-hander, got St. X off to a good start, striking out three of the six hitters he faced in the first two innings. The five relievers picked up where he left off and also benefitted from an error-free effort by the defense.

“I think we were all just throwing strikes, that was our main focus,” Esselman said. “(Just) keep it low and let our defense work. We have a lot of confidence in our defense.”

The Tigers (8-2), the defending state champions who were No. 1 in the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association’s preseason top 20 but dropped to No. 2 in the latest poll, got all the offense they would need in the second inning. That’s when Esselman walked with one out, moved to third on Mudd’s hit-and-run single, then scored on Stephen Mitchell’s sacrifice fly.

The Tigers tallied two more runs in the third, when Butler starter Zane Fluhr issued back-to-back bases-loaded walks, and another in the sixth on Chase Patton’s RBI-single.

Jalen Houston was the only baserunner in the game for the Bears (4-3). He earned a two-out walk from Logsdon in the sixth, but then was quickly erased by Patton, who caught him trying to steal second.

The next inning Esselman took the mound to try to complete the Tigers’ no-no.

“It’s a superstition not to talk about it, so I think maybe it was in the back of some people’s heads, but we weren’t talking about it in the dugout that’s for sure,” he said.

After getting the first two hitters to bounce out and fly out, Esselman induced Peyton Hood into a ground ball to second base. The ensuing throw by Ryan Hamilton, who replaced Esselman there when he took the mound, drew first baseman Ryan Davis off the bag and forced him to make a diving catch. However, Davis was able to step on first before Hood arrived and record the final out and complete St. X’s sixth shutout of the young season.

“I never would’ve imagined that,” Porta said afterward. “We feel like we’ve got a deep pitching staff, but I never would’ve guessed six shutouts this early in the year. They’ve done a good job for the most part. … We knew we were going to have good offense, we knew we were going to have good team speed and it was just a matter of if we got a couple of pitchers to step up. Right now we feel like we’re getting to that point.”

Butler 000 000 0 – 0 0 0

St. Xavier 012 001 – 4 7 0

W – Evan Burnett (3-0). L – Zane Fluhr (0-1). 2B – Chase Patton (St. X), Bryce Elmore (St. X). Records – Butler 4-3, St. X 8-2.

