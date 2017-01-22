St. X wrestlers win Dragon Invitational

St. Xavier High School placed nine wrestlers in finals, winning four of them, and cruised to the team title Saturday in the 22nd annual Dragon Invitational at South Oldham.

The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the state by KentuckyWrestling.com, finished with 300.5 points. Woodford County (171) was second, followed by Scott (146.5), Oldham County (139.5) and Moore (118).

St. X got individual titles from Joshua Schmidt (113 pounds), Nate Wheeler (120), Konner Kraeszig (138) and Dallas Miles (152).

Runner-up Woodford County got victories from Joey Roberts (145) and Max Andreoni (182).

Here are the complete results:

* Team scores: 1. St. Xavier 300.5; 2. Woodford County 171; 3. Scott 146.5; 4. Oldham County 139.5; 5. Moore 118; 6. Fern Creek 94.5; 7. (tie) Hopkinsville, North Oldham 93.5; 9. Christian County 89; 10. Trinity 85.5; 11. Calloway County 75; 12. Tates Creek 47; 13. South Oldham 45; 14. Ryle 42.5; 15. Lafayette 42; 16. Conner 28.5; 17. Jeffersontown 24; 18. Southern 19.5.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (final listed first, then third-place match):

* 106 pounds: Carson Deckard (Oldham County) def. Chris Dues (Moore), fall; Bryce Moberly (North Oldham) def. Nathan Ohlmann (St. Xavier), fall.

* 113: Joshua Schmidt (St. Xavier) def. Shay Horton (Ryle), fall; Brendan Pye (Scott) def. Brett Shea (Oldham County), fall.

* 120: Nate Wheeler (St. Xavier) def. Chase Yost (Woodford County), 4-2; Seth Lutes (Scott) def. Jakerion Merritt (Christian County), 6-5.

* 126: Colton Lampe (Fern Creek) def. Austin Cook (St. Xavier), 5-3; Layne Seibert (Scott) def. C.J. Cardwell (Woodford County), 19-4.

* 132: Alex Rivera (Moore) def. Wyatt Andreoni (Woodford County), 6-3; Kaden Darbro (St. Xavier) def. Anthony Pierce (South Oldham), 3-2.

* 138: Konner Kraeszig (St. Xavier) def. Jacob Henley (Oldham County), 9-3; Ronan Wyatt (Woodford County) def. Isaiah Newberry (Moore), forfeit.

* 145: Joey Roberts (Woodford County) def. Clayton Hanson (St. Xavier), 19-4; Cody Roland (Scott) def. Kevin Vasquez (Lafayette), fall.

* 152: Dallas Miles (St. Xavier) def. Jack Hanes (Calloway County), 4-1; Myles Harris (Tates Creek) def. Jordan Hopson (Hopkinsville), 8-3.

* 160: Jared Branch (Fern Creek) def. Cameron Ward (St. Xavier), 9-5; Lucas Carrillo (Oldham County) def. Antonio Abren (Christian County), 15-6.

* 170: Diion Leavell (Christian County) def. Sam Jenkins (North Oldham), 24-11; Austin Towles (St. Xavier) def. Jackson Deckard (Oldham County), fall.

* 182: Max Andreoni (Woodford County) def. Katayvon Anthony (Hopkinsville, fall; Zach Cumella (St. Xavier) def. Niko Bussell (Christian County), 10-6.

* 195: Kadin Kulmer (Trinity) def. Andrew Varble (Woodford County), 7-5; Damoreon Travis (Jeffersontown) def. Nick Owens (Hopkinsvlle), 10-8.

* 220: Colby Culver (Calloway County) def. Benjamin Deprest (St. Xavier), 9-7; Darian Story (Trinity) def. Tyler Kassinger (South Oldham), 23-11.

* 285: Landin Jones (North Oldham) def. Isaac Marret (St. Xavier), fall; Zeph Ragsdale (Fern Creek) def. Cody Melton (Moore), fall.