St. Xavier (Cincinnati) moved up five spots to No. 9 in the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains the No. 1 team. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), which ended its season this past weekend, is No. 2.

Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.) was the biggest mover, jumping 18 spots to No. 18.