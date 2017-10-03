USA Today Sports

St. Xavier (Cincinnati), Trinity (Louisville) enter top 10 of Super 25 Computer football rankings

St. Xavier (Cincinnati) and Trinity (Louisville) moved into the top 10 of the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 Computer rankings | Expert rankings

The Bombers defeated Elder (Cincinnati) 14-6 last week, while the Shamrocks defeated rival St. Xavier (Louisville) 28-0.

The top two teams stayed the same, with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) staying 1-2. Ben Davis (Indianapolis) is up to No. 3, followed by Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).

The biggest mover was Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), which jumped 19 spots to No. 25. Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.), which pulled a massive upset of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), fell just outside the top 25 despite jumping 115 spots.

