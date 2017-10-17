St. Xavier (Cincinnati) up to No. 3, JSerra (Calif.) No. 8 in latest Super 25 Computer football rankings

St. Xavier (Cincinnati) has leaped five spots to No. 3, while JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) moved up 28 spots to No. 8 in the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains No. 1, and the Monarchs will face JSerra Friday night.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) stayed No. 2, followed by St. Xavier, Ben Davis (Indianapolis), and Bingham (South Jordan, Utah).

Centennial (Corona, Calif.) moved up a spot to No. 6, followed St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), who lost to Mater Dei last week and dropped two spots. After Bosco is JSerra, then St. Louis (Honolulu) and Mission Viejo (Calif.) round out the top 10.

The biggest mover was St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), which jumped 33 spots to No. 17.