St. Xavier routs North Oldham for second win

St. Xavier’s baseball team gave Joe Boyle and North Oldham a rough welcome to the 2017 season.

Boyle, a highly-touted senior who is committed to Notre Dame, didn’t make it through the second inning as the Tigers thrashed the Mustangs, 15-5. Zeke Porta drove in four runs and Christopher Esselman hit a triple and drove in three as St. Xavier improved to 2-0. The Mustangs loss was their first of the season in their opening game.

St. Xavier knocked in five runs in the first inning and scored another four runs in the second inning, chasing Boyle midway through. North Oldham scored a pair in the first inning and three in the third but they couldn’t close the gap against the Tigers duo of Evan Burnett and Chase Collins on the mound.

Here’s a look at more scores and stats from spring sports action across Louisville on March 15, 2017.

Boys

Baseball

ST. XAVIER 15, NORTH OLDHAM 5

NORTH OLDHAM 203 00 – 5 6 1

ST. XAVIER 540 33 – 15 9 2

WP: Evan Burnett (1-0) 3IP, 6H, 5R, 4ER, 2K, 2BB

LP: Joe Boyle (0-1) 1IP, 4H, 7R, 1K, 5BB

NORTH OLDHAM (0-1): Ike Whalen (2-3, 2B, 2RBI, R), Logan Beard (1-2, 2B, 2R), Cameron Masterman (1-3, RBI, R)

ST. XAVIER (2-0): Zeke Porta (2-3, 4RBI), Christopher Esselman (2-3, 3B, 3RBI), Ryan Davis, (1-1, 1RBI, 3R, 1BB).

ATHERTON 6, VALLEY 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Will Shelton earned a save as the Rebels (2-1) held off the Vikings (1-1). Shelton struck out the last batter for the final out with the tying runner on first base after a 6-1 lead was cut to just 6-4 in the top of the seventh. Eric Kelso notched the victory, allowing just two hits, no earned runs, and walking only three in four innings. Robby Matney batted 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Atherton’s offense.

ATHERTON 010 140 0 – 6 9 4

VALLEY 000 121 0 – 4 5 0

WP: Eric Kelso (1-0) 4IP, 3H, 1R, 0ER, 4K, 3BB

LP: Jackson Whitaker (0-1) 7IP, 9H, 6ER, 3K, 2BB

ATHERTON (2-1): Robby Matney (3-3, 1R, 1RBI); Mitchell Cavalier (2-3, 1R, RBI).

VALLEY (1-1): Jackson Whitaker (2-4, 1RBI); Kyler Hollobaugh (2-3, 1R, 1RBI).

BALLARD 9, COLLINS 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bruins (2-0) rolled past the visiting Titans (2-2), behind home runs from Jordan Gunter, Jo Adell, and James Crockett. Gunter also drove in three runs, while Adell drove in two. Jackson Millhollan also had a solid game at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Gunter also earned the win as the pitcher, allowing only one hit and no runs in two innings.

COLLINS 000 000 0 – 0 3 3

BALLARD 202 401 x – 9 10 1

WP: Jordan Gunter (1-0) 2IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 4K, 2BB

LP: Cameron Mattingly (0-1) 4IP, 8H, 7R, 5ER, 4K, 5BB

COLLINS (2-2)

BALLARD (2-0): Jordan Gunter (2-3, HR, 3RBI); Jordon Adell (2-2, HR, 2RBI); James Crockett (HR); Jackson Millhollan (2-3, 2B, 1RBI).

BULLITT EAST 10, FAIRDALE 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Chargers (1-0) opened the season with a shutout over visiting Fairdale (1-2). After two batters were walked in the first inning, Michael Lobred hit a double to drive in two runs and Bullitt East never looked back. Jacob Reece added a triple to drive in three runs as well. Fairdale was led by David Parsons, who finished 2-for-3.

FAIRDALE 000 000 – 0 3 3

BULLITT EAST 220 042 – 10 5 0

WP: Alex Lucas (1-0) 3IP, 2H, 0R, 2K, 0BB

LP: David Parsons (0-1) 3IP, 2H, 4R, 2ER, 1K, 3BB

BULLITT EAST (1-0): Michael Lobred (1-3, 2B, 1R, 2RBI); Jacob Reece (1-3, 3B, 2R, 2RBI); Sean Johnson (2-3, 1R, 2RBI); Matthew Bryant (2BB, 2R, 2SB).

FAIRDALE (1-2): David Parsons (2-3).

GIRLS

SOFTBALL

BALLARD 15, NORTH BULLITT 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Shelby Kelley pitched a perfect game to lead the Bruins (2-0) past North Bullitt (0-2). Ballard was led by Skyelar Houston on offense, who finished 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Cati Barber also finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Ballard has now outscored opponents 25-0 through two games.

NORTH BULLITT 000 xx – 0 0 1

BALLARD 528 xx – 15 14 0

WP: Shelby Kelley (1-0) 3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 6K, 0BB

LP: Madison Ludwig (0-1) 3IP, 14H, 15R, 1ER, 1K, 5BB

NORTH BULLITT (0-2):

BALLARD (2-0): Andrea Pignato (2-3, 2B, 1R, 2RBI); Allie Skaggs (2-3, 2R, 2RBI); Skylar Roark (2-2, 2R, 1RBI); Catie Barber (2-2, 3RBI); Skyelar Houston (2-2, 2B, 2R, 3RBI).

TENNIS

ASSUMPTION 5, MERCY 0

Singles: 1. Sarah Fitzgerald d. Samantha Lee 6-0, 6-1; 2. Alia Ahmadi d. Jenna Saultzman 6-0, 6-0; 3. Gillian Stigler d. Jennifer Teague 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Abby Harlan/Sarah Cook d. Kalei Merilatt/Kelsie Merilatt 6-0, 6-1; 2. Emma Bairo/Lauren Kanaly d. Emily Sharode/Taylor Burress 6-0, 6-1.