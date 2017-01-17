Stallings steps down as Moore football coach

Another Jefferson County Public Schools program is searching for a head football coach after Moore High School’s Carlo Stallings announced his resignation.

Stallings posted a 10-11 record in two seasons with the Mustangs. Last year he led Moore to its first winning season since 2001, as the Mustangs finished 7-4 after falling to Boyle County 59-12 in the first round of the Class 3-A playoffs.

Stallings did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Moore will move up to Class 4-A, District Three starting with the 2017 season. Other district members are Breckinridge County, John Hardin, Valley and Western.

Moore is among seven JCPS high schools to lose its football coach this off-season, joining Ballard, Central, Eastern, Pleasure Ridge Park, Seneca and Western.