Standout boys basketball players lifted teams to unseen heights

Great basketball players propel good teams to amazing heights.

When Julian Downey transferred to Santiam for his senior year, he provided an immediate spark by averaging 15.0 points per game and was the star player as the Wolverines won the 2A state championship for the first time since 1974.

Dayton senior Zach Bernards was a scoring machine, averaging 28.0 points per game and taking the Pirates to their second Class 3A state championship in three years.

West Salem junior Kyle Greeley was a scoring machine for the Titans this season, averaging 22.1 points per game and helping the team to a fourth place trophy at the 6A state tournament, the program’s first state tournament trophy.

And by scoring an average of 28 points per game, junior Teagan Quitoriano helped Sprague to its first Greater Valley Conference championship in 20 years.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley boys basketball team.

FIRST TEAM

Zach Bernards

School: Dayton

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 5-11

Statistics: Bernards averaged 28.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Honors: First-team all-West Valley League; West Valley League player of the year; first-team all-Class 3A state tournament; Class 3A first-team all-state; Class 3A state player of the year.

Julian Downey

School: Santiam

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 5-10

Statistics: Downey averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

Honors: First-team all-Tri-River Conference; Tri-River Conference player of the year; firsts-team all-Class 2A state tournament; Class 2A first-team Class all-state; Class 2A state player of the year.

Kyle Greeley

School: West Salem

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-4

Statistics: Greeley averaged 22.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Honors: First-team all-Greater Valley Conference; Greater Valley Conference co-player of the year; second-team all-Class 6A state tournament.

Jaden Nielsen-Skinner

School: South Salem

Year: Sophomore

Position: Point guard

Height: 5-10

Statistics: Nielsen-Skinner averaged 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Honors: First-team all-Greater Valley Conference.

Teagan Quitoriano

School: Sprague

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-7

Statistics: Quitoriano averaged 28 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and two blocks per game.

Honors: First-team all-Greater Valley Conference; Greater Valley Conference co-player of the year.

SECOND TEAM

Kaiden Flanigan

School: Sprague

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-0

Statistics: Flanigan averaged 16 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Honors: First-team all-Greater Valley Conference

Matthew Ismay

School: McNary

Year: Senior

Position: Wing/post

Height: 6-5

Statistics: Ismay averaged 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Honors: First-team all-Greater Valley Conference; Greater Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Cade Roth

School: Silverton

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-4

Statistics: Roth averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Honors: First-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference.

Tanner Scanlan

School: North Marion

Year: Senior

Position: Guard/forward

Height: 6-4

Statistics: Scanlan averaged 21.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists per game.

Honors: First-team all-Oregon West Conference.

R.J. Veliz

School: Blanchet Catholic

Year: Sophomore

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-1

Statistics: Veliz averaged 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals per game.

Honors: First-team all-PacWest Conference; PacWest Conference player of the year; Class 3A first-team all-state.

COACH

Ron Hop

School: Dayton

Honors: West Valley League coach of the year.

Year: 15th year.

Honors: West Valley League coach of the year; Class 3A coach of the year.

Team accomplishments: The Pirates went 28-1, including winning the co-West Valley League championship with a 13-1 record, reached the state championship game for the sixth time in his tenure and won the OSAA Class 3A state championship for the third time under Hop.

