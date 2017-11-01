Stanford commit Jack West celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

USA Today Sports

Under Armour All-America Selection Tour

Saraland (Ala.) quarterback Jack West received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

West, the 5th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country, and 82nd overall recruit, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound QB committed to Stanford in early July, over home state Alabama.

Jack West presented his principal, Beverly Spondike, with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

