Stanford commit Jack West celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 1, 2017
Saraland (Ala.) quarterback Jack West received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour
West, the 5th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country, and 82nd overall recruit, according to ESPN.
The 6-foot-4, 217-pound QB committed to Stanford in early July, over home state Alabama.
The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, American Family Insurance, football, Jack West, Saraland Football, Stanford Football, Under Armour All-America Game, Under Armour All-America Selection Tour