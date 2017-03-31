Stanford lands commitment from 4-star WR Michael Wilson

Football: Chaminade receiver Michael Wilson commits to Stanford: Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from… https://t.co/0NckU1cwPW pic.twitter.com/HVPW9Ox8BR — Los Angeles Best Of (@LosAngelesBests) March 29, 2017

The Cardinal are on the board with another significant commit from the Class of 2018, and this one represents the Golden State.

David Shaw and his staff finally landed an in-state pledge for their forthcoming recruiting class on Wednesday, with Chaminade wide receiver Michael Wilson choosing the Cardinal ahead of 13 other scholarship offers from the nation’s major programs. The 4-star prospect is considered one of California’s 30-best recruits, regardless of position, and is the third member of Stanford’s class.

Academics are believed to be a significant factor in Wilson’s decision, with some anticipating that the junior would eventually decide between Stanford and Notre Dame. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver never made it to Notre Dame, instead taking an unofficial visit and falling, “in love” with the campus and community, per Chaminade football coach Ed Croson.

“I think he always wanted to go to Stanford,” Croson told the Los Angeles Times. If so, the Cardinal got their man, and Wilson very much got what he wanted, one of the best football and academic programs in the country.