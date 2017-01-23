Stanley follows in strong Rockledge girls basketball tradition

The history of Rockledge High’s girls basketball program has been rife with players who have left an impact on the court. Names such as Aisha Patrick and Aerial Wilson, now coaches at Cocoa and Melbourne, respectively, helped continue a standard of play for which the Raiders are known.

Rockledge junior Lapresha Stanley continues the school’s tradition, while also setting her own path along the way. The guard scored her 1,000th career point Dec. 29 in a tournament game against Alan C. Pope High of Marietta, Ga., and was honored Wednesday against Titusville. After Saturday’s game, Patrick has 1,158 points and is averaging 21.8 points per game this season.

While coaches have been known to keep the number needed for a player to reach a milestone under wraps, Stanley said she knew she needed 47 points to get to 1,000. However, she focused on playing, as she knew they wouldn’t announce the milestone during the tournament. When Stanley was informed of the upcoming milestone by Raiders head coach Ruben Williams, the guard said she was surprised, as she wasn’t really thinking about the total.

“When he told me that, I thought it was pretty cool,” Stanley said. “For my three years here, to score 1,000 points, I thought that was pretty big.”

Although Stanley is the latest of talented players from Rockledge, she has impacted the game in her own way. Coach Williams said he had not seen anyone score 1,000 points in three years previously.

When asked about Stanley’s characteristics in relation to Patrick and Wilson, who played while Williams was on the staff, the coach noted Stanley’s ability to combine the strengths of both players into her game. In addition to her scoring ability, Stanley averages nine rebounds, 6.4 steals and 3.6 assists per game.

“Back when Aisha Patrick was here, she was a rebounding person, an assist person; Aerial was that scorer that did that, so we get those things in one person, and it works,” Williams said.

Rockledge (17-4) is enjoying another winning season, one victory short of winning the Cape Coast Conference championship. Stanley noted the team chemistry and how it has played a big part in the team’s success.

“It’s a good team, because we actually can all relate, and we hang out,” Stanley said. “It’s not just about basketball, but outside of basketball we’re able to communicate, friendship-wise, to have that friendship, so, on that part, I think it’s really great that everyone likes one another.”

For Williams, Stanley’s ability to make her teammates better and the leadership she has shown this season is what the team needs to be successful. Williams also feels the team has the talent to go to far in the playoffs but will have to show the effort.

“It’s just going to have to come down to the girls making their minds up that they want to do it,” he said. “Once that’s done, it should be in the bag, but they have to make up their minds that they want it.”

