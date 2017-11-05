Watch this wild, confusing finish to a Ct. girls soccer tourney game

With tournament time comes a roller coaster of emotions. A pair of girls soccer teams in Conn. can certainly attest to as much after Friday night’s wild finish.

Clinging to a 1-0 lead in the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference (FCIAC) final, St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) was doing all it could to keep Staples (Westport, Conn.) out of the net.

Amid a frenzied finish, St. Joseph goalkeeper Veronica O’Rourke punched a corner kick by Julia Lombardo over the crossbar as time was expiring. Big save, big win. Right?

Not as the Staples players saw it, apparently. After O’Rourke punched the ball away, it hit the football crossbar, giving the illusion that it had gone into the soccer goal.

You can see the frenzied turn of events below.

The wild St. Joseph-Staples finish. Cadets keeper Veronica O’Rourke punched ball off football crossbar. Staples thought it scored. #ctgsoc pic.twitter.com/MPVT2QsnaY — Dave Ruden (@DaveRuden) November 4, 2017

Rare is the case when you get both teams embracing in celebration within seconds of one another.

After the initial confusion, it was St. Joseph players piling on each other at midfield. According to the Stamford Advocate, it was their first FCIAC title since 2013. They had reached the final the last two years and lost.

Even if it did come with a momentary hiccup, the third time was apparently a charm.