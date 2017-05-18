Star Ariz. QB sidelined after run-in with cactus

Brock Purdy spent Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry’s last week of spring football workouts playing center, his left hand in a soft cast and his right hand lobbing balls back to quarterbacks during drills.

Apparently, the only thing that’s been able to slow the 2018 quarterback’s sudden rise since an All-Arizona junior season was a cactus during a senior’s team-bonding paint-ball game in the desert on Saturday.

He said during the last game, he fell and caught himself on a saguaro cactus which punctured his left hand and caused the ring finger to swell.

“The cactus won,” coach Preston Jones quipped.

Purdy said the minor setback won’t keep him out of any 7-on-7 passing tournament games in June.

During his junior season, he missed the last three games coming back from mononucleosis, only to become one of the best story lines to the 2016 football season. Purdy led Perry to the school’s first-ever win over Chandler Hamilton on its way to the school’s first-ever trip to the 6A state semifinals.

