Star Calif. baseball player killed in car crash

South Torrance (Calif.) baseball star Jesse Esphorst was killed Tuesday night in a three-car accident that has left his father in intensive care and one driver facing a vehicular manslaughter charge.

Police are searching for the identity of a second driver, who fled the scene, according to the Daily Breeze.

Esphorst and his father were returning from dinner when two cars sped through a red light and hit them, the paper reports. Jesse had earlier helped South Torrance to a 13-3 win, contributing a home run.

Thoughts and prayers go out to the Esphorst family. We all lost an amazing young man who's life was cut short senselessly. R.IP. Jesse — South High Baseball (@SoHighBaseball) March 8, 2017

According to the Los Angeles Times, Esphorst, a 16-year-old sophomore, was considered one of the top players in the area.

On Wednesday, mourners gathered at the baseball field.

Prayer Circle honoring Jesse Esphorst. We are a family, Spartans 💚 pic.twitter.com/bvOx5ojcva — South Torrance High (@south__spartans) March 9, 2017

“It’s incredibly tragic,” coach Grady Sain said, according to the Times. “The school has counselors in place. We’re really allowing the students to go through the grieving process. We’ve opened up the baseball field as a place to congregate and do what they need to do. Right now, the school is grieving.”

A fund has been set up to help the Esphorst family. Jesse’s younger brother, Cody, has been battling cancer and other illnesses for years.